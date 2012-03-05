ISTANBUL, March 5 Growth in Turkish bank
loans eased below 24 percent in late February, adding to signs
of a gradual economic slowdown after a year of unorthodox
monetary policy aimed at preventing overheating.
Loan growth stood at 23.72 percent from a year earlier as of
Feb. 24, down from 24.83 percent a week earlier, according to
weekly data published by the banking regulator BDDK.
The central bank had said it wanted to keep growth to 25
percent in 2011, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010,
fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high
external deficits.
The bank has not given a target for loan growth this year,
but Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who oversees economic
policy, said in January he expects loan growth of 15 percent.
"Loan growth momentum continued to recover further, but the
overall slowdown continues... The central bank's most recent
proxy, which is the 13-week rolling loan growth, recovered in
the last three weeks and now reached 13.5 percent from around 10
percent," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.
"It is worth to note that the central bank implicitly stated
that if this ratio remains around 10-15 percent, the Bank would
feel comfortable. Consequently, we do not think that the central
bank should alter its monetary policy soon," Altug added.
With concerns the economy may be slowing too fast coming to
the fore, the Turkish Central Bank unexpectedly eased its tight
monetary stance last month, cutting its lending rate by 100
basis points to 11.5 percent and increasing by 1 billion lira
the liquidity provided through one-month repo auctions.
Year-on-year loan growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end
of 2011, above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth
for the full year.
The nominal figures provide the basis for the central bank's
considerations on monetary policy, although it tends to refer
publicly to numbers adjusted for shifts in exchange rates.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham)