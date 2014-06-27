PRAGUE, June 27 A consortium of Czech investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital and Italian gaming company GTECH have filed a bid for a licence to operate Turkey's national lottery Milli Piyango, KKCG said on Friday.

KKCG said the consortium was also in advanced talks with Turkish investment firm Bilgili Group to team up with it in the bid.

The consortium said in May it intended to bid together and may include a Turkish partner.

Turkey's privatisation authority has offered a 10-year licence. Friday is the deadline for final bids.

KKCG and Emma Capital, part of the Emma Group owned by Czech investor Jiri Smejc, joined together with other investors last year to buy a controlling stake in Greek betting monopoly OPAP , the first major privatisation under that country's international bailout plan.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)