PRAGUE/ISTANBUL, June 27 Three consortiums, including one composed of Czech investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital, and Italian gaming company GTECH SpA, have filed a bid for a licence to operate Turkey's national lottery.

The Turkish Privatisation Administration said late on Friday that the Net Sans-Hitay consortium and ERG-Ahlatc consortium, as well Turkish Lottery Holding B.V. will also bid for national lottery Milli Piyango.

Turkey's privatisation authority has offered a 10-year licence. Friday was the deadline for final bids.

KKCG said on Friday the consortium was also in advanced talks with Turkish investment firm Bilgili Group to team up on the bid. The KKCG consortium said in May it might include a Turkish partner.

KKCG and Emma Capital, part of the Emma Group owned by Czech investor Jiri Smejc, joined other investors last year to buy a controlling stake in Greek betting monopoly OPAP, the first major privatisation under that country's bailout plan. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Seda Sezer; Editing by Pravin Char and Andre Grenon)