ANKARA, July 15 A unit of Turkish tourism company Net Holding won a privatisation tender on Tuesday to operate the country's national lottery for 10 years with a bid of $2.76 billion.

The bid from Net Sans-Hitay must now be given final approval by Turkey's privatisation and competition boards as well as by a high court, the privatisation administration said.

It beat offers from two rival consortia: one composed of Czech investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital, and Italian gaming company GTECH SpA, the other Turkey's ERG-Ahlatci consortium.

Turkey attracted several billion dollars in privatisation revenues last year, driven by sell-offs in the energy sector, and is now trying to focus on more profitable sales after revenues in some tenders came in below expectations.

In 2009, Turkey scrapped a tender to privatise the national lottery as a whole after the two bidders failed to meet the $1.6 billion minimum price, and later opted instead to sell licences for games operated by the lottery.

