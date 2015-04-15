(Adds details, background, Simsek comments)

ANKARA, April 15 Turkey's national lottery privatisation tender process will probably continue with the second-highest bidder, rather than giving the top bidder more time to sign a deal after a delay, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

A consortium led by a unit of Net Holding had submitted the winning bid with a $2.76 billion offer last July and had been granted until April 15 to finalise the signing.

But the company said on Wednesday that the agreement could not be signed, triggering a 10.7 percent slide in its shares. It did not give a reason.

An analyst who declined to be identified said the 21 percent fall in the lira against the dollar since the tender may have hit the consortium's ability to finance the deal.

"We have already given extra time in the national lottery tender process. We probably would not do it again," Simsek told reporters at a news conference in Ankara. "The process would probably start with the second highest bidder."

The second highest bid was submitted by Turkey's ERG-Ahlatci consortium at $2.75 billion. ERG is an Ankara-based construction firm while Ahlatci Holding is a jeweller.

Neither company was available for immediate comment.

In 2009, Turkey scrapped a tender to privatise the national lottery as a whole after two bidders failed to meet a $1.6 billion minimum price requirement. It later decided instead to sell licences for games operated by the lottery. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Can Sezer; writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jason Neely)