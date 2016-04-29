ISTANBUL, April 29 Bridgepoint, a U.K.-based private equity firm, said it is close to buying Turkish dried fruit and nuts producer Peyman in a deal which two people familiar with the matter said on Friday was worth around $110 million.

The deal, reported on the website of Turkey's anti-trust board, is pending approval from the regulator.

A spokesman for Bridgepoint confirmed it is in advanced discussions with Peyman and hopes to reach an agreement to acquire the company before the end of the second quarter. He didn't confirm the price.

Peyman officials weren't immediately available to comment.

"The deal price is around $110 million," said one of the sources.

Turkey's Esas Holding owns 30 percent of the company, which was established in Eskisehir in 1995.

Private equity firms that flooded into Turkey in recent years have been struggling in the face of political uncertainty and the lira's decline, which have made it harder to lure new investors and exit deals profitably.

There have only been 41 M&A transactions in the first four months of this year, according to data from Ernst & Young (EY), the lowest level since 2009 during the global financial crisis. (Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Elaine Hardcastle)