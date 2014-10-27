(Adds background, quotes)

ISTANBUL Oct 27 Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) may sell a minority stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport (ISG) after taking full ownership of the business, expected in coming months, a senior company official told Reuters on Monday.

MAHB, which already owns 60 percent of Istanbul's second airport, said last Thursday it was exercising its right to refuse a 285 million euro ($360 million) offer from Turkey's TAV Holdings for the outstanding 40 percent and would instead buy the stake itself for the same amount.

"We are determined to have the majority stake at least for the short term," Khair Mirza, MAHB's senior general manager in charge of planning, said in an interview in Istanbul.

"We thought it was more prudent to take the 100 percent first, but we don't have the intention to hold 100 percent forever," Mirza said, adding it was too early to speculate on who a potential minority partner might be.

Mirza said MAHB's purchase of the outstanding shares in ISG was expected to be finalised in the first quarter of next year, pending regulatory approval, and said MAHB had credit lines available from banks to fund the deal.

ISG's passenger numbers grew by 30 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2014 to 7.7 million. Mirza said MAHB expected the airport to achieve growth in passenger numbers of at least 7 percent annually.

"In 2016, we expect to turn to profit in ISG. Our experience is that when you make investments up front in large airports, you make money starting from year six or year seven and there is a very small chance that we may see profit in 2015."

Mirza said MAHB, which bought the operating rights to Sabiha Gokcen in 2008, had invested more than 520 million euros so far in the airport.

