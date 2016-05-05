LONDON May 5 The cost of insuring exposure to
Turkey's debt via credit default swaps rose 8 basis points on
Thursday after the ruling party looked set to replace Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at an extraordinary congress in the
coming weeks.
Markit data showed five-year CDS at 267 bps, the highest in
four weeks, and compared to Wednesday's close of 259 bps. CDS
are trading almost 30 bps higher than Friday's close.
Turkish assets have suffered in recent days amid rising
tension between Davutoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jamie McGeever)