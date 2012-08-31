ISTANBUL Aug 31 The Turkish lira weakened on Friday as worries over tighter liquidity kept it under pressure, but bonds and stocks gained.

The lira weakened to 1.8180 against the dollar by 1457 GMT from 1.8156 on Wednesday. It eased to 2.0537 against the euro-dollar basket from 2.0494. T h e yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed down at 7.62 percent from 7.65 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.84 percent at 67,367.95 points, outperforming a 0.47 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Traders said Turkish stocks were buoyed by the Jackson Hole speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in which he left the door open for further quantitative easing. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Stephen Nisbetg)