ISTANBUL May 5 Turkish stocks fell and bond
yields surged on Thursday after officials said overnight that
the ruling party was set to replace Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu at an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks.
The decision, confirmed to Reuters by five AK Party
officials, came after a meeting of more than 1-1/2 hours between
Davutoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan that followed weeks of
public tension between the two men.
"The spike in political tension has weighed on
TRY-denominated assets, amid a backdrop of deteriorating global
risk appetite," Finansbank said in a note.
"The political environment is very unpredictable, and this
will certainly have negative repercussions for Turkey's risk
premium, financial volatility and macroeconomic outlook."
The 10-year bond yield rose to 9.95 percent from 9.62
percent on Wednesday. The BIST 100 index, the broadest measure
of Istanbul stock performance, fell 2.1 percent to 77,697 at
0644 GMT.
The lira, which touched a level of 2.9765 late
on Wednesday after the news emerged, stood at 2.9265. It had
been below 2.8 against the dollar on Monday, the firmest in six
months.
Erdogan wants an executive presidency in Turkey to replace
the current parliamentary system, a plan for which Davutoglu had
offered only lukewarm support. His departure is likely to pave
the way for a successor more willing to back Erdogan's ambition
of changing the constitution and strengthening the presidency, a
move opponents say will herald growing authoritarianism.
Three sources close to the presidency said possible
successors to Davutoglu included government spokesman Numan
Kurtulmus and Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag. Transport Minister
Binali Yildirim and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's
son-in-law, had also been touted as possible names, they said.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)