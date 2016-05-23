ISTANBUL May 23 Turkish markets held steady on Monday as investors waited to see whether Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, seen as an anchor of investor confidence, would be in the new cabinet and what decision the central bank would take on interest rates.

President Tayyip Erdogan named his close ally Binali Yildirim as his new prime minister on Sunday, another step in his drive for a strong executive presidency in Turkey. Yildirim told reporters on Monday the new cabinet list would be prepared quickly and be presented to Erdogan when he was available.

Yildirim said on Sunday his main aim as prime minister would be to secure a new constitution centred on an executive presidency, a change Erdogan says will bring stability to the NATO member state of 79 million people, but which opponents fear will herald greater authoritarianism.

Under the current constitution the government and prime minister wield greater powers than the president.

"Yildirim is Erdogan's lackey. Yet markets prize political stability above all else and would prefer an Erdogan loyalist as premier than an arch critic of the president," said Nicholas Spiro, partner at London-based Lauressa Advisory.

"The question is how sensitive markets become to the further politicisation of economic policy at a time when sentiment towards EMs (emerging markets) is at an inflection point, with investors repricing U.S. monetary policy."

Political uncertainty starting with the ousting of former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu after weeks of tension with Erdogan continues while markets closely eyed the fate of Simsek as his departure could mean that Erdogan is tightening his grip.

"PRUDENT POLICIES"

"We note that Deputy PM Simsek is an important figure for international investors and his replacement could be seen as a diversion from prudent policies," wrote Yarkin Cebeci of JPMorgan Chase in Istanbul.

"One key risk to monitor is any weakening of checks and balances, given very few people will likely be left in the government who could offer alternative viewpoints, and this could make Turkey more accident-prone. Any replacement of Mehmet Simsek could potentially aggravate this problem."

As well as the political uncertainty, the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike interest rates in June also helped to push the lira to as low as 3 against the dollar on May 19, a national holiday.

The lira was firm at 2.9799 against the dollar by 0826 GMT. The currency hit a historical low of 3.0750 against the dollar on Sept. 24.

The Turkish central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday will also be closely watched. The bank is expected to cut the upper band of the interest rate corridor further after a lower inflation figure for April and repeated calls for rate cuts from the government.

However the latest inflation print of 6.6 percent in April still remains well above the bank's own target of 5 percent.

In a Reuters survey, 11 out of 18 economists expected a 50 basis point cut in the upper band while four forecasted a 25 basis point cut and three expected no change.

Erdogan has repeatedly railed against the high domestic cost of borrowing, equating high interest rates with "treason". The bank cut the upper band of its interest rate "corridor" last month, prompting concern it was yielding to political pressure.

Separately Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 68.75 in May from 68.46 in April, ticking higher for the third straight month, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

The main share index edged up 0.31 percent to 76,611.31 points, slightly underperforming its emerging market peers which were up 0.76 percent. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 10.36 percent from 10.28 percent at Friday's close. (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Behiye Selin Taner; Editing by Daren Butler and Gareth Jones)