ISTANBUL, Jan 12 The Turkish lira hit its strongest level in a month against the dollar on Thursday as attractive bond yields drew foreign fund inflows, but profit taking emerged to cap the currency's gains in late trade.

Turkish shares rose 1.5 percent, helped by improving global risk appetite and low lira funding costs.

At 1537 GMT, the lira was trading at 1.8526 versus the dollar, compared with 1.8660 in late trade on Wednesday, after firming to 1.8399 at one point in afternoon trade, its strongest in a month.

"The lira gained seriously versus the dollar during intraday trade and we saw some profit taking following this trend," said a treasury manager at a big local bank.

Global risk appetite was boosted by successful Spanish and Italian bond auctions although it eased slightly in late trade on disappointing U.S. jobless and retail sales data.

"The big picture for dollar-lira hasn't changed ... I expect the all-time high at 1.922 to be tested this year," said Piotr Matys, an analyst at 4Cast.

Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the lira traded at 2.1135, compared with 2.1280 in late trade on Wednesday. At its strongest the lira reached 2.0946 on Thursday.

Foreign fund inflows to Turkish markets reached $700-800 million on Wednesday and totalled around $1.5 billion since the beginning of the week, according to some bankers' estimates.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.99 percent in thin trade, down from a previous close of 11.43 percent.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.5 percent to 52,154.27 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.5 percent.

"Continued cheap funding by the central bank and a recovery of global risk sentiment are the main reasons pushing shares up," said Ozgur Yurtdasseven, research manager at Garanti Securities.

Turkey's central bank injected 6 billion lira ($3.24 billion) on Thursday through a one-week repo auction at a fixed-rate of 5.75 percent, as it has done at similar auctions since Tuesday.

Shares in local Sekerbank jumped 6.8 percent after Kazakh bank BTA said it planned to sell its 34 percent stake to its main shareholder, sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)