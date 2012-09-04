ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Turkish assets were mixed on Tuesday after the central bank said it saw inflation falling more sharply in the fourth quarter, reinforcing expectations it will ease monetary policy further this month.

The lira firmed to 1.8185 against the dollar by 1438 GMT from 1.8206 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0526 from 2.0546 a day earlier.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.63 percent, slightly down from a spot close of 7.65 percent on Monday.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.46 percent at 66,898.10 points, in line with a 0.49 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Stephen Nisbet)