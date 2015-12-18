ISTANBUL Dec 18 Turkey's lira firmed up for the fifth straight day on Friday as expectations that the central will hike interest rates next week countered concerns about its independence in the face of government pressure for looser policy.

Economists have argued that Turkey is long overdue an interest rate rise to rein in inflation and support the lira , which has recently been hammered by violence in the southeast and a dispute with Russia over a downed jet. The bank has so far not moved, however, leaving the lira to fall to record lows.

Analysts say that, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike this week, Turkey's central bank will bite the bullet and raise some of its rates next Tuesday.

Fourteen of 16 analysts polled by Reuters expected the one-week repo rate and the overnight borrowing rate to rise, most of them tipping half-percentage point moves. None expected a change in the upper band of the interest rate 'corridor', however, meaning the overnight lending rate which is currently at 10.75 percent.

They suggested that, overall, this would not necessarily mean a rise in the average cost of borrowing for banks and the government, while some said it would reassure the markets about the central bank's independence.

"Even though the central bank's actions regarding ... its monetary policy normalization process may not necessarily mean effective monetary policy tightening," said Ali Kirali, research director at Odeabank, "we believe that these actions may help strengthening the bank's credibility."

The average cost of borrowing may not rise because the central bank, unlike most of its peers, does not centre its monetary policy on a single key interest rate.

Instead, it actively controls the 'corridor' between its lending and borrowing rates by tweaking the volumes of money available at three of its main rates, such that a hike at one end of the corridor need not mean all rates -- and borrowing costs -- rise.

"The central bank will likely hike rates but not necessarily tighten the monetary policy stance," said Nilufer Sezgin, head economist at Is Portfoy. She expects half-percentage point hikes in the one-week repo rate and overnight borrowing rate to 8 percent and 7.75 percent respectively, and no change in the overnight lending rate.

"From government officials' recent statements it looks as if there is an agreement on the central bank's pre-planned simplification of policy," Sezgin said.

The average cost of borrowing stood at 8.82 percent, next week's expected one-week repo rate, well above the expected new one-week repo rate.

On Friday, the lira firmed to 2.9085 against the dollar at 1426 GMT, from 2.9228 late on Thursday afternoon.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.72 percent to 73,181.56 points, broadly in line with emerging market peers .

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 10.69 percent compared to 10.66 percent at Thursday's close.

On Friday Turkish Economy Minister Mustafa Elitas said that the 2016 rise in minimum wage would add 0.4 percent to GDP but it will also have an inflationary impact, the full force of which can only be determined once the increase takes place, according to central bank governor Erdem Basci.

Although cheaper energy prices have helped ease inflation, a lira weakened by persistent political turmoil in 2015, the Kurdish conflict and war in Syria, have increased the cost of imports putting upward pressure on prices.

The long-awaited monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve is to make riskier emerging market assets such as the Turkish lira comparatively less attractive to yield-hunting investors. (Additional reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Hugh Lawson)