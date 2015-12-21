ANKARA Dec 21 Turkish stocks firmed on Monday and the lira moved sideways ahead of a crucial interest rate decision that could help the central bank shake off persistent fears about political interference in monetary policy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to hike rates is widely expected to nudge Turkey's central bank into following suit at its meeting on Tuesday. It has kept rates on hold for the past nine months despite a plunging lira, and above-target inflation.

A rate rise could provide a much-needed boost to the credibility of the bank and its governor, Erdem Basci. Investors worry that the central bank has failed to move due to pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly called for rate cuts and equated high rates with "treason".

Concerns about political meddling in policy - as well as security worries - have helped push the lira to a series of record lows.

In dollar terms, the blue-chip stock BIST 30 is down by nearly a third this year, making it the third-worst performer among 30 major emerging market indices, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Balance of payments problems and rising inflation mean that Turkey is also likely to hike rates ... despite pressure from the government," William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a recent note to clients.

The lira was at 2.9100 to the dollar at 1100 GMT, little changed from Friday's close.

The BIST 100 index, the broadest measure of Istanbul stock performance, was 1.44 percent stronger.

'POLITICIANS' RATE'

Fourteen of 16 analysts polled by Reuters last week said they expected the benchmark one-week repo rate to rise, with most of them predicting a half-percentage point move from today's 7.5 percent.

They also expect a similar increase in the overnight borrowing rate.

Some market participants refer to the repo rate derisively as the "politicians' rate" as it does not reflect the true cost of borrowing. That is better reflected by the weighted average cost of central bank funding, which is hovering at around 8.85 percent.

"Tomorrow's CBRT rate decision will be key for subsequent market direction. A 50 bp hike in the overnight lending rate is expected, although this may end up being viewed as insufficient and dovish, which would cause a sell-off in equities," Deniz Invest said in a note.

Separately, data showed that Turkey's index of consumer confidence dropped to 73.58 in December from 77.15 in November. The index has been broadly recovering since hitting a 6-1/2 year low in September. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Additional reporting Behiye Selin Taner in ISTANBUL; Editing by David Dolan and Gareth Jones)