ANKARA Dec 21 Turkish stocks firmed on Monday
and the lira moved sideways ahead of a crucial interest rate
decision that could help the central bank shake off persistent
fears about political interference in monetary policy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to hike rates
is widely expected to nudge Turkey's central bank into following
suit at its meeting on Tuesday. It has kept rates on hold for
the past nine months despite a plunging lira, and
above-target inflation.
A rate rise could provide a much-needed boost to the
credibility of the bank and its governor, Erdem Basci. Investors
worry that the central bank has failed to move due to pressure
from President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly called for
rate cuts and equated high rates with "treason".
Concerns about political meddling in policy - as well as
security worries - have helped push the lira to a series of
record lows.
In dollar terms, the blue-chip stock BIST 30 is
down by nearly a third this year, making it the third-worst
performer among 30 major emerging market indices, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"Balance of payments problems and rising inflation mean that
Turkey is also likely to hike rates ... despite pressure from
the government," William Jackson, an economist at Capital
Economics in London, said in a recent note to clients.
The lira was at 2.9100 to the dollar at 1100
GMT, little changed from Friday's close.
The BIST 100 index, the broadest measure of
Istanbul stock performance, was 1.44 percent stronger.
'POLITICIANS' RATE'
Fourteen of 16 analysts polled by Reuters last week said
they expected the benchmark one-week repo rate to
rise, with most of them predicting a half-percentage point move
from today's 7.5 percent.
They also expect a similar increase in the overnight
borrowing rate.
Some market participants refer to the repo rate derisively
as the "politicians' rate" as it does not reflect the true cost
of borrowing. That is better reflected by the weighted average
cost of central bank funding, which is hovering at
around 8.85 percent.
"Tomorrow's CBRT rate decision will be key for subsequent
market direction. A 50 bp hike in the overnight lending rate is
expected, although this may end up being viewed as insufficient
and dovish, which would cause a sell-off in equities," Deniz
Invest said in a note.
Separately, data showed that Turkey's index of consumer
confidence dropped to 73.58 in December from 77.15 in November.
The index has been broadly recovering since hitting a 6-1/2 year
low in September. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook,
however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism.
