ANKARA Jan 12 The Turkish lira lagged an
emerging market recovery on Tuesday, staying under pressure
after a deadly bomb blast in central Istanbul rattled investors
but failed to cause sharp losses.
The lira briefly dipped to 3.0488 per dollar, its lowest
since September after news broke of the suicide bombing in
Turkey's biggest city, which killed at least 10 people.
Elsewhere in emerging markets, worries about the Chinese
economy eased and most currencies made gains.
The lira recovered some ground to 3.0291, but was marginally
down from 3.0250 late on Monday. Market players suggested there
was no sharper drop because a degree of political risk was
already factored in.
"There wasn't a sustained negative impact in the market
probably because the current levels of the exchange rate already
include a certain risk premium," said Deniz Cicek, economist at
Finansbank.
Turkey's main BIST 100 share index also turned
negative after the attack before recovering and traded 1.25
percent higher by 1340 GMT at 71,936.28 points, tracking other
equity markets.
A trader noted Tuesday's explosion was not on the scale of
the Ankara bombing in October, which killed more than 100
people, "so after the initial reaction the lira traded in line
with emerging markets".
However, unlike bomb attacks in Turkey last year, it had
appeared to target tourists.
Some analysts said further lira depreciation was likely, due
to the unfavourable broad economic backdrop.
"The negative effect of the terrorist attack ...has been
short-lived but the general mood in the market is
lira-negative," said XTB Securities in a note.
It said it expected the currency to drop to 3.05-3.07 before
the end of the week.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
stood at 11.31 percent, flat from Monday's close.
