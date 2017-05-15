UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL May 15 Turkish jeans retailer Mavi Giyim intends to proceed with an initial public offering on Borsa Istanbul, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The owner of the international fashion brand Mavi said the offering is expected to consist of approximately 50 percent of the share capital of the company. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources