UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on Tuesday.
Speaking in a conference call about the listing on the Istanbul stock exchange Yavuz said the company will set up a new management board, which will be chaired by Ersin Akarlilar.
The company aims to distribute a 30 percent dividend each year, he added. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources