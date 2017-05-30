ISTANBUL May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bids were to be collected on June 8-9 and trading in the shares was expected to begin on June 15, according to the source. Mavi announced two weeks ago its plans for the listing on Istanbul's stock exchange. ($1 = 3.5810 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)