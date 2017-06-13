ISTANBUL, June 13 Shares in Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim will begin trading on the Istanbul stock exchange on June 15 after its initial public offering (IPO) was priced at 43 lira per share, Borsa Istanbul said on Monday.

The price valued the company at some 2.14 billion lira ($606 million), with a total nominal 27.3 million shares sold in the offering.

