ISTANBUL Feb 26 An independent Turkish
broadcaster was pulled off the air on Friday over allegations of
"spreading terrorist propaganda," adding to fears the government
is cracking down on the media, its general coordinator said.
Turkey's satellite provider Turksat halted broadcasts of IMC
TV at the request of an Ankara prosecutor investigating whether
the channel supported a "terrorist" group, Eyup Burc said.
"In Turkey, everything contrary to the official view is
tossed in to the terrorism bag," Burc told Reuters, denying any
ties with terror networks.
"This was clearly a political decision. The prosecutor has
no legal right to seek our closure based on an allegation."
No one was available at Turksat to comment.
The plug was pulled on IMC mid-broadcast during a live
interview with Can Dundar and Erdem Gul, two prominent
journalists who were freed pending trial earlier on Friday after
spending 92 days in prison.
The two editors from the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet
still face lifetime prison sentences for the publication of
video footage purporting to show the state intelligence agency
helping send weapons to Syria.
"This was done deliberately, to send a message to the media:
that Can Dundar and Erdem Gul may have been released due to the
public outcry, but that doesn't mean the government is
retreating from its course," Burc said.
Istanbul-based IMC devotes much of its coverage to the
Kurdish conflict, in which hundreds of civilians, militants and
members of the security force have been killed since clashes
erupted in July, wrecking a 2-1/2-year ceasefire in a
three-decade insurgency.
It also covers other social issues, such as environmental
protests, or speeches by opposition politicians that other media
are loath to carry.
Burc said IMC would continue its programming on its website
while seeking legal recourse to resuming its broadcasts.
Turkish authorities last year took over newspapers and
television channels affiliated with a religious movement led by
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, President Tayyip Erdogan's
former ally until police linked with Gulen leaked a corruption
probe into the then-prime minister's family and close circle.
Gulen has been charged over alleged "terrorist" activities.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler/Ruth
Pitchford)