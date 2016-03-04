ANKARA, March 4 A decision by Turkey's top court last week that led to the release of two prominent journalists from jail is a "clear violation" of the constitution, the justice minister said on Friday.

Bekir Bozdag made the comment in a live interview with the Haberturk television channel.

The constitutional court ruled last week that the detention of Can Dundar and Erdem Gul was "unlawful" and violated their individual freedom and safety. The two, who had been arrested in November on charges of intentionally aiding an armed terrorist organisation and publishing material in violation of state security, were subsequently released. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)