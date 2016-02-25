ISTANBUL Feb 25 Turkey's constitutional court ruled on Thursday that the detention of two prominent journalists from the Cumhuriyet newspaper violated their rights, and their release is expected imminently, the newspaper's acting editor-in-chief told Reuters.

The arrest of Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of the secular newspaper, and editor Erdem Gul last November drew international condemnation. They were arrested after the publication of video footage purporting to show the state intelligence agency helping to send weapons to Syria.

"The constitutional court has ruled that there is a rights violation. An immediate appeal will be made ... We are expecting their release," Tahir Ozyurt, the newspaper's acting editor-in-chief, told Reuters.

