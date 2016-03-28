* British diplomat tweeted photo of himself with journalist
* Erdogan infuriated by diplomat's comments on Turkey
* Erdogan says journalists on trial harm Turkey's reputation
By Can Sezer and Gulsen Solaker
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 28 Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan warned a foreign diplomat on Monday over a
"selfie" taken at the espionage trial of two journalists, after
Britain's consul-general tweeted a photo of himself with one of
the reporters.
Erdogan has harshly criticised Western diplomats after
several showed up on Friday to support Can Dundar,
editor-in-chief of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, and his colleague
Erdem Gul on the first day of their trial in Istanbul.
The journalists are accused of trying to topple the
government with the publication of a video purporting to show
Turkey's state intelligence agency helping to ferry weapons into
Syria by truck in 2014. The two face life imprisonment and their
case has brought international condemnation and raised concerns
about freedom of the press in Turkey.
"The consul general of a certain country went to the trial
of a journalist charged with espionage, to support him. Moreover
he gets a picture taken cheek to cheek (with the journalist) and
had it published," the state-run Anadolu agency quoted Erdogan
as saying, citing the text of a speech to Turkey's War Academy.
"And he does not stop at that, on social media he says
things like 'Turkey needs to decide what kind of country it will
be', words that exceed their intended meaning."
Erdogan did not name the diplomat. British Consul General
Leigh Turner on Friday posted a photograph of himself with
Dundar on Twitter before the start of the hearing. Several other
ambassadors, consuls-general and diplomats also attended.
Turner tweeted: "Key point not comparisons or history but
Turkey deciding for itself what kind of country it wants to be."
The British Foreign Office in London made no immediate
comment on the matter.
HOSPITALITY
Erdogan said the diplomat was only in Turkey because of the
hospitality of the Turkish government, Anadolu reported.
"If this person could still go on working here that's
because of our generosity and hospitality. If it were another
country they wouldn't let a diplomat who exhibits this kind of
behaviour to stay there a day more," it quoted him as saying.
The Turkish foreign ministry is conveying its displeasure to
some foreign governments over social media postings from the
trial, an official said, adding that the sharing did not conform
with the principle of impartiality and could interfere with an
independent judicial process.
Erdogan, who has cast Cumhuriyet's coverage as part of an
attempt to undermine Turkey's global standing, has vowed that
Dundar will "pay a heavy price".
On Friday, the court accepted the prosecutor's request for
Erdogan to be one of the complainants and ruled the trial should
be heard behind closed doors, decisions that drew anger from the
journalists' supporters.
The trial comes as Turkey tries to deflect criticism from
the European Union - which it aspires to join - and from rights
groups that say it is muzzling a once-vibrant press.
Dundar and Gul spent 92 days in jail, almost half of it in
solitary confinement, before the constitutional court ruled last
month that their pre-trial detention was unfounded since the
charges stemmed from their journalism work.
