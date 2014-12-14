BRUSSELS Dec 14 Turkish police raids on media outlets are incompatible with media freedom and run counter to European values, the European Union said in an unusually strongly worded statement on Sunday.

Turkish police raided media outlets close to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric on Sunday and detained 24 people.

"The police raids and arrests of a number of journalists and media representatives in Turkey today are incompatible with the freedom of media, which is a core principle of democracy," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in the joint statement.

"This operation goes against the European values and standards Turkey aspires to be part of," they said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Jon Boyle)