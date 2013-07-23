ANKARA, July 23 Turkey's main opposition leader
accused Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday of cowing local
media into self-censorship after a journalist group said dozens
of reporters were fired for their coverage of anti-government
protests.
The Turkish Journalists Union (TGS) said at least 72
journalists had either been fired, forced to take leave or had
resigned in the past six weeks since the start of the unrest,
which spread to cities around the country.
The demonstrations, which began as a small effort to save an
Istanbul park from redevelopment, quickly mushroomed into an
unprecedented show of defiance against the government, emerging
as the most serious public challenge to Erdogan's 10-year rule.
The protests have now largely died down although smaller
demonstrations have persisted in Istanbul and Ankara.
"Why are you letting the journalists go? Why are you forcing
them to take leave? Because they write stories their bosses
don't like," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the CHP party.
"We are now facing a new period where the media is
controlled by the government and the police and where most media
bosses take orders from political authorities. A period where
stories approved by political authorities are published and
those that aren't are censored," he said.
Kilicdaroglu was speaking to reporters in Ankara at the
launch of a report by his party on imprisoned journalists in
Turkey. According to the report, 64 are now in jail.
Turkey has slumped to the bottom of international rankings
on press freedom in recent years and has come under increasing
criticism over the jailing of reporters, with one media group
dubbing it the "world's biggest prison" for journalists.
Erdogan's government says most of the detained media workers
are being held for serious crimes, such as membership of an
armed terrorist group, that have nothing to do with journalism.
The Turkish leader dismissed last month's protesters as
"riff-raff" manipulated by "terrorists" and blamed foreign and
local media for inciting the unrest.
Mainstream media outlets, many owned by big conglomerates
with links to the prime minister, self-censored their coverage
of the protests, stepping up reporting only after Erdogan
himself commented on the unusual scenes of chaos, prompting many
Turks to turn to social media to follow the events.
(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Alistair Lyon)