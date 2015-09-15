UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
ANKARA, Sept 15 Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into Dogan Media Group for alleged "terrorism propaganda", the Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.
Dogan Media, is a unit of Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding and publishes the mass circulation Hurriyet newspaper . Hurriyet offices have come under attack in recent weeks by pro-government mobs who have accused the newspaper of sympathising with the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.