(Recasts with government confirmation, adds details and
background)
By Ece Toksabay and Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, Sept 15 Turkish prosecutors have
launched an investigation into Dogan Media Group for
alleged "terrorism propaganda", authorities said on Tuesday, a
move likely to deepen concern about media freedom to criticise
government policy.
The investigation comes just days after offices of one Dogan
newspaper, the mass circulation Hurriyet, was attacked by
pro-government mobs who accused it of sympathising with the
banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) insurgent group.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin confirmed the
investigation into Dogan but declined to give any details.
Turkey's Anadolu Agency said the inquiry was launched on a
complaint from a pro-government newspaper, which cited the
publication of uncensored photographs of dead Turkish soldiers
and an interview with someone who later joined the PKK.
President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to settle a PKK
insurgency in southeastern Turkey by a truce and talks all but
collapsed in July with a resurgence of fighting. Hundreds of
soldiers have been killed and thousands from the ranks of the
PKK, which the United States and European Union as well as
Turkey deem a terrorist group.
Anadolu said the complaint also cited the publication of a
photograph of leftist militants holding a gun to the head of a
prosecutor in a deadly hostage stand-off earlier this year.
No one was immediately available for comment at Dogan. One
group newspaper, Radikal, said on its website, in reference to
an article in the pro-government daily Gunes: "They took a story
full of lies seriously and started an investigation."
ERDOGAN REVILES DOGAN MEDIA
Such a government backlash over criticism of its policies,
as well as Erdogan's frequent battles with the media, have
helped to drive NATO member Turkey towards the bottom of global
press freedom rankings.
Scores of people have been investigated on accusations of
insulting Erdogan, who remains Turkey's most popular politician
but has become increasingly intolerant of criticism over more
than a decade in power.
On Monday, police raided the offices of an unrelated
political magazine over a mocked-up cover picture of Erdogan on
charges it insulted the president and spread terrorist
propaganda.
Dogan Media and its listed parent, Dogan Holding, are no
strangers to Erdogan's ire.
In May, Dogan was suspended from state tenders after Erdogan
accused its head, Aydin Dogan, of being a "coup lover" and
described its media columnists as "charlatans".
In 2009 Dogan Media was fined $2.5 billion for unpaid taxes,
in what many critics saw as an attempt to crush media criticism
of Erdogan, following its coverage of corruption allegations
against figures close to Erdogan.
Following the tax bill, founder Dogan was forced to sell the
group's Milliyet and Vatan newspapers, the Star TV channel and
other holdings.
(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Ralph Boulton)