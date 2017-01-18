ISTANBUL Jan 18 Authorities in Turkey denied
entry to a veteran New York Times correspondent and forced him
to take a flight back to London, the newspaper said on
Wednesday, in what its executive editor denounced as "an affront
to freedom of the press".
The Times said its correspondent Rod Nordland was told after
arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Tuesday that his name
was on an Interior Ministry order denying him entry.
The newspaper cited one of its Turkish lawyers as saying
that airport police had told a colleague that the reason was
"national security", but gave no further details.
Four senior Turkish officials contacted by Reuters declined
to comment.
"The Turkish government's action is an affront to freedom of
the press and an effort to keep the world from having access to
independent reporting from Turkey," Dean Baquet, executive
editor of the Times, said in a statement.
Turkey has a poor record on free speech, with at least 81
journalists imprisoned, according to the New York-based
Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). More than 130 media
outlets have been shut since a coup attempt in July, according
to announcements from Turkish officials.
The crackdown, part of wider purges which have seen around
120,000 mostly public service workers suspended or dismissed
since the coup attempt, has drawn criticism from President
Tayyip Erdogan's opponents and some Western allies, who fear he
is trying to silence dissent.
Most of the detained journalists and writers are accused by
the authorities of spreading terrorist propaganda. Government
officials say these individuals are not being held for their
journalistic work, but on terrorism-related charges.
Those being held work for Turkish news organisations. But
action has also been taken against foreign news media.
A Wall Street Journal correspondent, Dion Nissenbaum, was
detained for what the newspaper said was allegedly violating a
government ban on publication of images from an Islamic State
video. He was held for two and a half days in December without
access to lawyers or family.
The Journal's editor in chief Gerard Baker said at the time
that while the newspaper was relieved by his subsequent release,
it was "outraged at his peremptory detention". Turkish officials
did not comment on the case.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams)