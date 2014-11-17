* Several media outlets say they are barred from govt
briefings
* Erdogan accuses cleric of forming "parallel state"
* Turkey ranks poorly for freedom of press
By Dasha Afanasieva and Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Nov 17 Turkish media close to a
U.S.-based Islamic preacher accused by President Tayyip Erdogan
of seeking to usurp power say they have been shut out of
government press events in a move they see as evidence of
Turkey's deteriorating press freedoms.
Correspondents from the Zaman and Bugun newspapers, the
Samanyolu TV station and Cihan news agency say they have been
banned from the presidential palace since Erdogan's inauguration
in August and no longer receive official press releases.
Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party has roots in political Islam,
accuses preacher Fethullah Gulen of building a "parallel state"
of followers in institutions including the police and judiciary
in a bid to seize the levers of state power.
Erdogan says Gulen orchestrated a corruption scandal against
his inner circle last year in an attempted "judicial coup", a
charge Gulen denies, and has described the preacher's "Hizmet"
(Service) network as a threat to national security.
The media ban was extended to key ministries including the
prime minister's office and the ministry of foreign affairs a
few days after a National Security Council meeting last month,
according to journalists from Gulen-linked media outlets.
"This is a war, a fight, an effort to wipe out Hizmet," said
Tercan Ali Basturk of the Gulen-affiliated Journalists and
Writers Foundation, seeing the ban as "punishment" for their
news organisations' coverage of the corruption probe.
The foreign ministry declined to comment but government
officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, defended the
move.
"The priority of some press institutions is not journalism
but serving their political agenda ... There are journalists who
criticise the government and are still covering it, but the
Gulenists had a particular agenda," one official said.
Erdogan's domination of the media, much of it owned by
conglomerates with business ties to the AK Party, has pushed
Turkey, which is a candidate for membership of the European
Union, towards the bottom of global press freedom rankings.
In its October report on Turkey's progress towards
accession, the European Commission raised concerns about press
freedom in Turkey and called on the government to "promote
dialogue across the political spectrum".
It also chastised Turkey for interfering in the judiciary
following the corruption probe.
FORMER ALLIES
Gulen's network helped cement Erdogan's rise, aiding him to
curb the power of a military that saw itself as the guardian of
the secular state and toppled four governments in the second
half of the 20th century.
Its influence in the judiciary was seen as key to the
jailing of generals and politicians as the ruling party clamped
down on its secularist opponents.
Prominent journalists, including Nedim Sener and Ahmet Sik,
were also detained for their work critical of Gulen's life and
influence, prompting an outcry over freedom of the press.
The marriage of convenience between Erdogan and Gulen has
since fallen apart as the former allies turned on each other in
a power struggle that burst into the open with last December's
corruption scandal.
"The government is using the same methods the military used
in the past ... The only thing that has changed are the
oppressors and the oppressed. Power has changed hands, but the
old limitations on freedom have not," Basturk said.
Erdogan has sought to purge the judiciary and police of
Gulen's influence in the wake of the corruption scandal and has
repeatedly called for the cleric's extradition to Turkey.
The rift has extended to businesses linked to the cleric,
most notably Islamic lender Bank Asya, whose shares
slumped after state-owned firms and institutions withdrew
deposits earlier this year amid what its chief executive has
called a "smear campaign".
Erdogan has denied trying to sink the bank.
Cihan's general director Abdulhamit Bilici said the media
ban was damaging the news agency's business and threatened legal
action.
"It's financial discrimination," he told Reuters, comparing
the situation to restrictions imposed after a 1997 military
coup. "We were on the blacklist then when it was a military
coup. Now we're having the same from a civilian organisation."
(Additional reporting by Seda Sezer and Ayla Jean Yackley in
Istanbul, Gulsen Solaker in Ankara; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk;
Editing by Nick Tattersall and Giles Elgood)