IZMIT, Turkey Dec 15 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that weekend raids on media outlets close to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen were part of a necessary response to "dirty operations" by political enemies, and dismissed criticism from the European Union.

"They cry press freedom, but (the raids) have nothing to do with it ... We have no concern about what the EU might say, whether the EU accepts us as members or not, we have no such concern. Please keep your wisdom to yourself," Erdogan said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ayla Jean Yackley and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)