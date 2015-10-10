(Repeats to fix story link in last paragraph)
ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkish police have detained
the editor of a newspaper close to an Islamic cleric foe of
Tayyip Erdogan on allegations of insulting the president, media
reports said, fuelling concerns about a clampdown on media ahead
of a Nov. 1 election.
Today's Zaman chief editor Bulent Kenes was detained at its
Istanbul offices on Friday after a court issued an arrest
warrant in response to a prosecutor's challenge to a court
decision not to keep him in custody, Dogan news agency said.
It said a crowd of around 200 people gathered at the offices
of the English-language paper and chanted in support of Kenes as
he was taken away over allegations of insulting Erdogan on
Twitter. The editor had previously given a statement to police
on the matter but was released.
Police officials were not immediately available to comment.
Protesters in the crowd held up banners saying "Free media
cannot be silenced" as they gathered behind Kenes before he was
taken away.
"They are trying to silence the media. This is not befitting
Turkey. Our people will never accept this," Kenes was reported
as telling the assembled media.
The newspaper is staffed by many supporters of U.S.-based
cleric Fethullah Gulen, and it is sympathetic to his views as
well as being fiercely critical of the government.
Erdogan accuses Gulen of seeking to overthrow him by means
of a "parallel structure" of supporters in the judiciary,
police, the media and other institutions.
Gulen has denied such charges and Erdogan's opponents say
recent developments are an attempt to silence opposition before
the polls, where Erdogan wants the ruling AK Party which he
founded to win back the majority which it lost in a June vote.
The government denies trying to silence dissent.
Earlier this week Turkey's largest pay-TV platform removed
channels close to Gulen from its services on the order of a
prosecutor. Last month prosecutors launched an investigation
into Dogan Media Group for alleged "terrorism
propaganda".
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Pravin Char)