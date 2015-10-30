ISTANBUL Oct 30 Two Turkish opposition
newspapers seized in a crackdown on an arch-enemy of President
Tayyip Erdogan suddenly turned staunchly pro-government on
Friday, publishing fawning front pages after new state-appointed
management sacked most of their staff.
Police fired pepper spray and water cannon as they forced
their way into the offices of a media company housing the Bugun
and Millet newspapers and two TV channels on Wednesday, taking
the building over as part of an investigation into the network
of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
The move, ahead of a general election on Sunday, drew
criticism from rights groups in Turkey and abroad.
The newspapers' front pages, long fiercely critical of
Erdogan and his administration, carried photographs on Friday of
the president flanked by his wife and military officers during
national day celebrations the previous day.
"Turkey as One Heart", read Millet's headline. "The Square
of the People", said Bugun, playing to Erodgan's self-image as
"the people's president" despite opposition criticism of his
vast new-1,000 room palace and authoritarian instincts.
"Overnight the newspaper changed character. It looks like
Pravda today. You see Erdogan, our president, saluting the
people," said Orhan Kemal Cengiz, a Bugun columnist whose final
article was not published and who was uncertain whether he even
has a job at the paper. "I suppose it will depend on the
election result."
Before the takeover, the newspapers' front pages had
protested the seizure, including headlines "Theft by Trustee" in
Bugun and "Bloody Putsch" in Millet, set against a black page.
But a newly-appointed editor ordered police to remove from
the building anyone who tried to defend those front pages,
according to journalists who were in the newsroom.
"He held up the front page and said, 'Is this your paper?
This is a disgrace. If anyone here thinks like this, they should
not stay, they should go'," Cihan Acar, a Millet reporter, told
Reuters TV.
"Then he took the names of us who defended the page and we
were sacked immediately."
Amateur cellphone footage showed what appeared to be the new
editor holding up the paper and saying: "Anyone here who thinks
like this should inform us and we will sit and talk."
Acar is then heard stating his name, before the new editor
points him out to a police officer and orders he be escorted
from the premises. Dozens of people were sacked on the first day
of the takeover, editors said.
Authorities said the raid on parent company Koza Ipek
Holding, which has links to Gulen, was part of an investigation
into alleged financial irregularities and was backed by a court
order. The company denies wrongdoing.
Erdogan accuses Gulen of seeking to overthrow him by
establishing a "parallel structure" within state institutions.
He clamped down on Gulen's commercial interests after police and
prosecutors considered sympathetic to the cleric opened a graft
investigation of Erdogan's inner circle in 2013.
Erhan Basyurt, Bugun's editor-in-chief, said the first move
of state-appointed trustees sent in to safeguard the company as
an ongoing business had been to cut the broadcasts of two TV
channels from satellite feeds and to stop the printing presses
for the two newspapers.
"The trustees appointed to protect the interests of the
parent company instead caused about $1.5 million in losses in
two days," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)