ISTANBUL, March 5 Turkish police fired tear gas
and plastic pellets on Saturday to disperse some 2,000
protesters gathered outside the country's biggest newspaper
after the authorities seized control of it.
A court on Friday appointed a state administrator to run the
flagship Zaman paper and the English-language Today's Zaman,
affiliated with a U.S.-based cleric the government accuses of
plotting a coup. The decision was taken at the request of a
prosecutor investigating the religious movement on terrorism
charges, state media said.
Police raided Zaman at midnight, firing tear gas and water
cannon and forcibly breaking a gate to enter the offices, live
web footage showed.
(Reporting by Osman Orsal and Melih Aslan; Writing by Ayla Jean
Yackley; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)