By David Dolan and Thomas Escritt
ISTANBUL/AMSTERDAM, April 24 A prominent Dutch
journalist has been detained by Turkish police, a Dutch official
said on Sunday, a week after she wrote a column published in the
Netherlands in which she criticised President Tayyip Erdogan for
his clampdown on dissent.
Erdogan is known for his intolerance of criticism and his
readiness to take legal action over perceived slurs. At his
behest, prosecutors in Germany are pursuing a comedian for
mocking him. Critics say Erdogan is using the law to stifle
dissent.
Columnist Ebru Umar, who is of Turkish descent and an
outspoken critic of Erdogan, was detained by police overnight in
Turkey where she was on holiday.
A spokesman for the Dutch foreign ministry confirmed that
Umar had been detained by police. "We are aware of this and we
are following the situation closely. We are in contact with
her," he said. He declined to give further details.
Last week she wrote an article in the free newspaper Metro
criticising a Turkish consular official in the Netherlands for
asking all Turks to report incidents of insults against Erdogan
in the country. The call was widely criticised, including by
Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and was later withdrawn.
Umar called Erdogan a "dictator" in the article.
On her official Twitter account, Umar tweeted overnight:
"Police in front of the door. No joke." She later tweeted that
she was being taken to a police station in Kusadasi, a resort
town on Turkey's Aegean coast.
Her Twitter feed showed she had recently engaged in spirited
exchanges with her critics on Twitter. She reposted a tweet from
someone claiming to have reported her to the police.
Turkish prosecutors have opened more than 1,800 cases
against people for insulting him since he became president in
2014, the justice minister said last month.
Those who have faced such suits include journalists,
cartoonists, academics and even school children. Erdogan has
said he is open to criticism, but draws the line at insults.
Germany has decided to allow prosecutors to pursue a case
against a German comedian who mocked Erdogan, a decision that
has angered many Germans, who see it as a sop by Chancellor
Angela Merkel to an authoritarian leader.
Last year Turkey deported another Dutch journalist after she
was detained on suspicion of aiding Kurdish militants.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)