ISTANBUL Nov 26 Two prominent Turkish
opposition journalists were arrested on Thursday on charges of
assisting terrorists, CNN Turk said, after they published
footage that purported to show the state intelligence agency
helping send weapons to Syria.
A Turkish court ordered the arrest of the editor-in-chief of
the Cumhuriyet newspaper, Can Dundar, and Ankara correspondent
Erdem Gul for assisting a terrorist organisation, CNN Turk said.
According to earlier media reports, the two had faced a
number of charges including membership in an armed terrorist
organisation and the publishing of material in violation of
state security following the release of the footage.
The arrest is likely to inflame fears about media freedom in
Turkey, which already languishes near the low end of global
press freedom tables.
