UNITED NATIONS, March 7 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday called on Turkey to
respect freedom of expression after the country's top-selling
newspaper was taken over by the state, noting that critical
voices should be permitted to flourish, a U.N. spokesman said.
Turkish authorities seized control of Zaman newspaper on
Friday in a widening crackdown against supporters of U.S.-based
Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, an influential foe of President
Tayyip Erdogan. Zaman has been affiliated with
Gulen.
"The secretary-general is aware of developments, announced
on March 4, regarding court action in relation to the Feza Media
Group in Turkey," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. "He
is following the situation closely."
He said Ban urged that "freedoms of expression and assembly
are respected in any actions taken. ... Vibrant democracy and
economic and social development depend on a flourishing of
peaceful opinions and voices, even when they are critical."
Zaman plans to continue publishing as an opposition daily in
Germany after the state takeover in its home country, the
editor-in-chief of Zaman Almanya (Zaman Germany) said on Monday.
