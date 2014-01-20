ISTANBUL Jan 20 Metro Holding, which has interests in tourism and food production, said on Monday it plans to hold an initial public offering for its tourism unit.

The company said in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange that the tourism unit, Metro Turizm, is valued at 874.6 million lira ($391.89 million). It didn't give further details.

Metro Turizm has a bus fleet carrying around 20 million passengers annually, according to its website. ($1 = 2.2318 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)