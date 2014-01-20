UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Jan 20 Metro Holding, which has interests in tourism and food production, said on Monday it plans to hold an initial public offering for its tourism unit.
The company said in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange that the tourism unit, Metro Turizm, is valued at 874.6 million lira ($391.89 million). It didn't give further details.
Metro Turizm has a bus fleet carrying around 20 million passengers annually, according to its website. ($1 = 2.2318 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources