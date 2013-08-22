ISTANBUL Aug 22 Turkish supermarket chain Migros posted a net loss of 160.8 million lira ($81 million) in the second quarter despite a rise in sales due to a significantly weaker lira.

The company, which has a high volume of credit loans denominated in euros, said sales in the second quarter were 1.72 billion lira, up 10 percent and matching a Reuters forecast.

($1 = 1.9785 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)