ISTANBUL Oct 28 At least 20 workers were
trapped on Tuesday after a coal mine in southern Turkey
collapsed, local media reported.
Rescue teams and medics were sent to the mine in the town of
Ermenek, about 110 km (70 miles) north of Turkey's Mediterranean
coastline.
Turkey is no stranger to mining disasters and the country
has one of the world's worst industrial accident records. Its
worst ever mining disaster took place less than six months ago
in the western town of Soma, where 301 workers were killed.
Initial media reports said the collapse occurred after water
that had built up inside the mine coursed into areas where the
workers had been located.
