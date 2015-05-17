ISTANBUL May 17 Two Turkish miners were killed
and three others hospitalised on Sunday after they were poisoned
by gas at a chromite mine in the country's southwest, media
reports and local officials said.
It was not immediately clear how the poisoning occurred or
what gas it was.
The incident happened near the town of Yesilova in the
southwestern province of Burdur, according to a tweet posted on
the governor's office official account.
No further details were available.
Deadly accidents are common at Turkey's poorly regulated
mines. The country's deadliest industrial disaster occurred in
May 2014 in the western town of Soma, where most of the 301
miners who were killed died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The event sparked a national outcry over Turkey's shoddy
worker safety record. Hundreds of labourers die every year.
