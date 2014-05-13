* Government officials fear death toll may rise
* Oxygen pumped into mine where hundreds are trapped
* PM Erdogan cancels trip to Albania after the disaster
* Power outage cuts communications with miners
(Adds comment from energy minister)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL, May 13 An explosion and fire in a coal
mine in western Turkey killed at least 151 miners and trapped
hundreds more on Tuesday, with the death toll expected to rise
in the country's worst mining accident for more than two
decades.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said 787 workers had been in
the mine in Soma, around 120 km (75 miles) northeast of the
Aegean coastal city of Izmir, when the blast occurred.
Carbon monoxide poisoning killed most of those confirmed
dead, while another 76 were injured and hospitalised, he told
reporters at the scene of the disaster.
Rescue workers pumped oxygen into the mine to keep those
trapped by the blaze alive, as thousands of family members and
fellow workers, clamoring for information, gathered outside the
town's hospital. A line of police held back the crowd as
ambulances arrived.
The explosion, thought to have been caused by an electrical
fault, triggered a power outage, making the elevators unusable
and leaving hundreds of miners stranded some two kilometres
(miles) underground.
It was not immediately clear if the fire had been isolated.
Cengiz Ergun, mayor of Manisa province where Soma is
located, cited health officials at the entrance to the mine as
saying 157 bodies had been retrieved.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan cancelled a day trip to
Albania, scheduled for Wednesday, and would instead go to the
site of the disaster, sources in his office said.
"Rescue efforts for our brothers in the mine are ongoing ...
God willing, in the coming hours, I hope to receive uplifting
news," Erdogan said during a speech at a ceremony in the capital
Ankara, before the extent of the disaster started becoming
clear.
Because the explosion took place during a change in shifts,
there was uncertainty about the number of miners inside, but
Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD put the figure at more
than 200.
"Fresh air, oxygen is being pumped into the mine. This is
the most important thing for our workers down there," Yildiz
said.
"We are facing carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide poisoning
... We have to get our friends out of there swiftly."
At least eight people were brought out alive. Television
footage showed rescued miners reunited with tearful relatives.
But government officials feared the death toll might be on the
rise.
"Unfortunately, we could see a grimmer picture. Looks like
it will be a very tough night. The death toll may rise but the
rescue teams are working hard," one official said.
Turkey's worst mining accident was in 1992, when a gas
explosion killed 263 workers in the Black Sea province of
Zonguldak. The country has a poor health and safety record in
mining, particularly coal.
In May 2010, another gas explosion killed 30 miners, again
in Zonguldak province.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Istanbul and Ozge
Ozbilgin and Gulsen Solaker in Ankara; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Eric Walsh, Toni Reinhold)