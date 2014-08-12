ISTANBUL Aug 12 Nine miners were trapped in a
Turkish coal mine in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak on
Tuesday after part of the structure collapsed, state broadcaster
TRT Haber reported.
It said the privately owned mine was in Zonguldak's Dilaver
district and rescue workers had gone to the scene. Other media
carried a similar report but no further details were available.
The incident occurred three months after Turkey's biggest
industrial disaster in which 301 people died after a fire broke
out at a mine in Soma, 480 km (300 miles) southwest of Istanbul.
The Soma disaster prompted widespread criticism of the
government for leasing mines to parts of the private sector
close to the ruling party and accusations that repeated warnings
about workers' safety were ignored.
The government rejected those accusations and said regular
inspections were carried out at the mine and no irregularities
had been detected.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Janet
Lawrence)