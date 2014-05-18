UPDATE 6-Oil slides, hits 3-month lows as Saudi output jumps
* Forecasters see 10th weekly rise in U.S. inventories (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, benchmarks and comments)
SOMA, Turkey May 18 A Turkish court ruled on Sunday to keep three suspects in custody out of 25 people detained on a provisional charge of "causing multiple deaths" in last week's mine disaster, the prosecutor in charge of the case said.
Prosecutor Bekir Sahiner told reporters an initial report on the possible causes of the accident, in which 301 people died, indicated that the fire could have been triggered by coal heating up after it came into contact with the air. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 East Libyan forces said they had regained control on Tuesday of the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction that seized them earlier this month.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding flights, canceling classes and encasing Washington's famed cherry blossoms in ice.