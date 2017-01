ANKARA Jan 9 The latest statement on Turkey by rating agency Moody's does not fit the reality of the Turkish economy or its banking sector, Bulent Gedikli, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan, said on Twitter on Monday.

Moody's said earlier that Turkish bank profits will be hit significantly this year by increased non-performing loans and warned of a "general worsening" in the investment climate. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall)