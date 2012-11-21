* Turkey progresses on debt, c/a deficit-Moody's
* Exposure to event risk high because of balance of payments
* Impact of structural measures takes time
ISTANBUL, Nov 21 Ratings agency Moody's said on
Wednesday Turkey was making progress to reduce its debt and
narrow its current account deficit, but said external imbalances
remained a significant risk.
The agency kept Turkey one notch below investment grade in
an annual review late on Tuesday, saying its balance of payments
left it vulnerable to shocks, disappointing investors who had
hoped it might get its second investment grade rating of the
month.
Fellow ratings agency Fitch upgraded Ankara earlier this
month, resulting in Turkey regaining its investment grade rating
for the first time in 18 years. It was seen as an endorsement of
an economic transformation achieved in the past decade under
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
But Moody's was more circumspect and said it would take time
for measures that Turkey had taken to address its current
account deficit to filter through, forecasting the deficit would
fall to 7.4 percent of output next year from 7.8 percent in
2012.
"There are very significant structural drivers behind the
current account deficit which will be slow to change," Sarah
Carlson, Moody's senior credit officer, said on a conference
call.
"The government has taken some decisions which will
certainly address some of the structural elements ... but these
are risks that are fairly longstanding."
Moody's failure to follow in the footsteps of fellow ratings
agency Fitch, which raised Turkey to investment grade two weeks
ago, will be a disappointment for the government.
Fitch had highlighted the country's moderate and declining
levels of public debt.
Turkey needs at least one of the two other major ratings
agencies to follow Fitch's lead before it can join benchmark
investment grade bond indexes, a status that many funds require
before investing in a country.
Moody's said it expected the Turkish economy to grow between
3.5-4.5 percent in 2013, Moody's senior analyst Martin Kohlhase
said.
Geopolitical tension also remained a concern for the ratings
agency as such tension could increase international investors'
risk aversion, Carlson said.
"We assess Turkey's susceptibility to political risks as
moderate, incidents in the Middle East are an event risk we take
into account, particularly the current tension in Syria," she
said.
Erdogan's AK Party government has kept Turkey's economy
growing at an average 5 percent annually since it came to power
in 2002. Inflation has also come down to around 8 percent from
triple digits in the late 1990s.
But Turkey's external finances have long been a weakness.
Its current account deficit is seen at 7.3 percent of GDP in
2012, albeit down from 10 percent last year.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Andrew Osborn)