ISTANBUL Oct 30 Credit ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday that a history of political turbulence between secular and religious elements of Turkish society remains a credit challenge for the country.

In a statement, Moody's also said it could consider upgrading Turkey if the government makes further progress in lowering its external vulnerabilities, by reducing the current account deficit, increasing foreign exchange reserves or reducing private sector external borrowing. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)