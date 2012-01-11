ISTANBUL Jan 11 Moody's said on Wednesday that Turkish companies have a "stable albeit cautious" outlook but a number of risk factors could potentially affect their credit quality over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's stable outlook for non-financial Turkish companies is based on its expectation that they will benefit from moderate economic growth of 2.5-3.5 percent in Turkey in 2012 as a result of their strong domestic focus, Moody's said in a report.

"However, our outlook for Turkish corporates is cautious as a result of various risk factors that could affect their credit quality going forward, such as those related to financial market volatility, refinancing and expansion," said Martin Kohlhase, a senior analyst at Moody's Corporate Finance Group in a report.

Turkey was one of the world's best-performing economies in 2011, mainly due to soaring domestic demand. The government estimates growth was 8 percent last year.

But the economy is widely expected to slow sharply in 2012. The International Monetary Fund predicts growth will fall to 2 percent. The Turkish government's medium-term economic plan anticipates growth of 4 percent in 2012.

Moody's said Turkey's trade and current account deficits have deteriorated due to higher domestic consumption and higher energy prices, as the country imports the vast majority of its energy requirements.

Moody's cautions that debt could become harder to repay and service if the lira continues to depreciate. The lira fell about 20 percent against the dollar in 2011.

Although this provides relief to exporters, it is a burden for corporates that have significant amounts of dollar-denominated debt as they face higher refinancing costs, Moody's said.

As the current account deficit is financed by more volatile sources of capital, such as loans and foreign exchange deposits, Turkey is more prone to sudden shifts in investor sentiment, which can create volatility, Moody's said.

Moody's also noted that there is a risk that the European debt crisis could lead European banks, which are already pulling back from some emerging markets, to retreat from Turkey too, potentially limiting funding channels.

Financing issues have sunk privatisation projects in power distribution and in construction in Turkey, with only one in five power grid acquisitions being completed following tenders. The government was forced to cancel a highway tender worth more than $5 billion on Tuesday as potential bidder were frightened off by financing risks.

Moody's has a "Ba2" sovereign rating on Turkey with a positive outlook. Fitch revised Turkey's outlook to "stable" from "positive" in November and affirmed the ratings at 'BB+' due to an increase in near-term risks to macroeconomic stability. S&P rates Turkey "BB" with a positive outlook. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)