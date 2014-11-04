BRIEF-Moody's says Malaysia's economy has stabilized amidst falling government revenue
* Malaysia's economy has stabilized amidst falling government revenue, low reserve adequacy
ISTANBUL Nov 4 Moody's said on Tuesday Turkey's sovereign credit profile was challenged by a growth environment weaker than in 2010-13, while its exposure to volatility in foreign capital inflows was compounded by a recent rise in geopolitical risks and domestic policy uncertainties.
The rating agency said Turkish government finances are a credit strength, but these are also likely to be adversely affected by an economic growth slowdown and fragile investor confidence. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Malaysia's economy has stabilized amidst falling government revenue, low reserve adequacy
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- GREECE We take a look at what's in store for Greece's debt talks with the IMF with Yannis Koutsomitis, European a
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).