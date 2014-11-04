(Adds markets, details)

ISTANBUL Nov 4 A weaker growth environment than in recent years is challenging Turkey's sovereign credit profile while its exposure to volatile foreign capital flows has been heightened by regional political risks and domestic policy uncertainty, Moody's said on Tuesday.

The rating agency said Turkey's government finances were a credit strength but that they were likely to be adversely affected by slower growth and fragile investor confidence.

"External vulnerabilities continue to weigh on the credit profiles of Turkey's sovereign, its banking and its corporates," Moody's, which has a Baa3 rating on Turkey with a negative outlook, wrote in a report.

It said Turkish companies would be particularly hard hit by the slower growth while a reduction of capital inflows would reduce their access to funding. It also said inflation and geopolitical risks would dampen consumer and investor sentiment.

Turkey is struggling to control inflation, which is well above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent, while economic growth is faltering.

Markets were little moved by the Moody's report.

The lira firmed to 2.2245 against the dollar by 1015 GMT from 2.2375 late on Monday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.74 percent from 8.82 percent.

The main share index was up 0.51 percent at 80,425.56, outperforming the broader emerging markets index , which was down 0.22 percent.

(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)